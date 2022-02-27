The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

WEBR opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Weber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 267,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weber by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Weber by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Weber by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

