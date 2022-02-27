The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAIN. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

