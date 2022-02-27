The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,407. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

