The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $294,000 Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veru were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.45. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

