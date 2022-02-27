The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $308,000 Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 140,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

ORGO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $940.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Organogenesis Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.