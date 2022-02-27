The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $321,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,016,000 after buying an additional 199,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $806.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

