The ODP Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ODP in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst W. Kafoure expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for ODP’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

