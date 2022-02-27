The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

