Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $10.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several analysts have commented on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 583,752 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $25,201,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $18,500,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

