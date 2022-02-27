Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 55,256 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

IBCP opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.