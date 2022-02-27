Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in QCR were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

