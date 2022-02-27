Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.57 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.48 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

