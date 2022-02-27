Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.37 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

NASDAQ REG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

