Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

CHD stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

