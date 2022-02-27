Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after buying an additional 6,900,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 757.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 649,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

