Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to report $163.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $169.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $663.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Tilray stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,057,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.