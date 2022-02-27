TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Citigroup

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a top pick rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

