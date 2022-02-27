Tnf LLC Invests $333,000 in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,283,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 784,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.