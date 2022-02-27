Tnf LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03.

