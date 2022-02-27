Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $82.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

NYSE TOL opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 225.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

