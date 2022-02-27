Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.
Shares of TRYIY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 74,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.07.
Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toray Industries (TRYIY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.