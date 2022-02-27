Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $$82.48 during trading hours on Friday. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

