Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth approximately $10,054,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,860,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.