Toroso Investments LLC Invests $101,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 74.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 82.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,674,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 758,612 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,227,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $938,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.72 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

