Toroso Investments LLC Invests $101,000 in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPVA opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

