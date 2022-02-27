Toroso Investments LLC Invests $62,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 95.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a PE ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

