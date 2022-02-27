Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:TM traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.38. The stock had a trading volume of 228,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,992. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $145.55 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $259.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

