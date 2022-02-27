Tracy P. Palandjian Buys 3,700 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMG opened at $141.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.39 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

