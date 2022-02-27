TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $17.07 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $474.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

