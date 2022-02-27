TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.64. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

NYSE:TRU opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

