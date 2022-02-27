Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,921.30 ($26.13).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($21.01) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($28.02) to GBX 2,000 ($27.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

TPK traded up GBX 59 ($0.80) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,416.50 ($19.26). The company had a trading volume of 851,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,326.50 ($18.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($25.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,510.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,590.38.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

