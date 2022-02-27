Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.