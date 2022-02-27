Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.
About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
