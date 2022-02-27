Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Trading Up 2%

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 19,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREVF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

