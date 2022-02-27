Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMQ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.