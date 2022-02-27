Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$1.75 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.63.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

