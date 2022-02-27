Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

