Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 519,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,694,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,646,000 after buying an additional 137,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

