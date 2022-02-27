Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.