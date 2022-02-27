Truist Financial Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $57.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for KBR’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

KBR opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

