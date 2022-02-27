Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $129.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRUP. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRUP opened at $88.63 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,361. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trupanion by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

