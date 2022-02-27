Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

TRMK stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

