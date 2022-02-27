Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
TRMK stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.
Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
