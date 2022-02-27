TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.07 million.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. 633,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,683 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

