Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $224,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,314 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $2,822,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,351 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $10,492,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $23,571,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

