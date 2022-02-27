Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $238,000 Investment in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.