Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,952 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CarGurus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,524,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

