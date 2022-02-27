Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 475,249 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475,249 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

