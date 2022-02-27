Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Neenah were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neenah by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $646.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.