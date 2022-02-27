Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Tutor Perini also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-$1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TPC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

In related news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

