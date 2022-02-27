Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 173,300 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCF. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $105,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $240,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $16.22 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.