Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,524,500 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 875.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,414 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 50,289.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.37. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26.

About Ring Energy (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.